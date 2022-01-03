Vaccine card must to dine at restaurant: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 08:57 pm

Vaccine card must to dine at restaurant: Health minister

People will be fined for not wearing face masks, he says

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 08:57 pm
Photo: Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected
Photo: Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected

People will have to show vaccine cards to dine at the restaurants, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

"Restaurants will be fined if they do not follow the rule," the minister made the disclosure after an inter-ministerial meeting on Omicron variant in the conference room of the Cabinet Division on Monday. 

A notification in this regard will be issued within the next 15 days, he added.
 
The minister, however, said the government has no plan to impose lockdown for now as the Omicron situation has not reached that stage.

 

Here are the restrictions the government has planned to impose: 

•    Buses will operate at a reduced seat capacity
•    All types of public gatherings will be limited
•    People will be fined for not wearing face masks
•    The number of tests will be increased on borders
•    There will be strict quarantine rules this time
•    All will have to take vaccines. Vaccinated people can do regular/normal activities.

The announcement came at a time when neighbouring West Bengal imposed a series of fresh Covid-19 restrictions from 3 January, shutting down all schools and colleges.  

Moreover, West Bengal also imposed restrictive measures on shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants, and bars, wherein they will now allow only 50 % of their total capacity. 

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's health department on Monday reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Besides, the number of daily cases rose to 674, highest in 88 days, during the same period. Also, the positivity rate went up to 3.37%, up from 2.91% a day ago, which is the highest since 2 October. 

