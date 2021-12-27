Vaccination of workers in Ctg’s Khatunganj begins

Vaccination of workers in Chattogram's Chaktai, Asadganj and Khatunganj, the country's largest wholesale hub for essential commodities, started on Monday.

On the first day, 1,000 loading and unloading workers here were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jabs.

Under the three-day vaccination programme, 2,000 more workers in the wholesale market area will get vaccinated in the next two days.

The programme was inaugurated by Mohammad Foyez Ullah Chowdhury Bahadur, adviser of Greater Chaktai, Khatunganj, Korbaniganj and Asadganj Workers' Union.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Elias Chowdhury graced the vaccination programme as the chief guest.

Elias Chowdhury said, "If we want to continue economic activities of the country, it's imperative to continue loading-unloading of goods amid the pandemic. So, it's necessary to bring the workers under vaccination."

"On the first day, we inoculated 1,000 workers in the wholesale market. We have plans to vaccinate 2,000 more workers in the next two days."

Workers, who have no national identity card or have no registration for vaccination, will also get vaccines, by providing their name, address and mobile number, the Chattogram Civil Surgeon said.

He said underprivileged people including transport workers, hijra, bede community and inmates were also brought under vaccination as the inoculation minimizes the risk of Covid infection.