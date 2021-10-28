Vaccination for school students from 1 November: Health Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 02:16 pm

Related News

Vaccination for school students from 1 November: Health Minister

Students aged between 12-17 will be inoculated against Covid-19, announces Zahid Maleque

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 02:16 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for school students will start from 1 November.

The minister made the announcement while addressing the press at the Secretariat following a Cabinet Meeting on Thursday.

"Students aged between 12-17 will be inoculated from 1 November. Vaccination will first start at 12 centres in Dhaka. Gradually the whole country will be brought under the campaign," Zahid Maleque said. 

"Considering our present situation, we will be able to administer 40 thousand doses every day.

"We received 50 lakh vaccine doses yesterday. We already have 2 crore jabs in stock. Also a consignment of 35 lakh Pfizer shots will reach Bangladesh next month," he added.

Trial vaccination of school children kicks off in Manikganj

Earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, in a press briefing, had said that school children will be vaccinated within the next one week.

On 14 October, 120 students at four schools in Manikganj were given a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on trial basis. 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

covid-19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

16h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

17h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

17h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era