Vaccination for school students from 1 November: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for school students will start from 1 November.

The minister made the announcement while addressing the press at the Secretariat following a Cabinet Meeting on Thursday.

"Students aged between 12-17 will be inoculated from 1 November. Vaccination will first start at 12 centres in Dhaka. Gradually the whole country will be brought under the campaign," Zahid Maleque said.

"Considering our present situation, we will be able to administer 40 thousand doses every day.

"We received 50 lakh vaccine doses yesterday. We already have 2 crore jabs in stock. Also a consignment of 35 lakh Pfizer shots will reach Bangladesh next month," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, in a press briefing, had said that school children will be vaccinated within the next one week.

On 14 October, 120 students at four schools in Manikganj were given a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on trial basis.