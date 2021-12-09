Vaccination to prisoners begins in Chattogram

The vaccination programme for prisoners began today to contain coronavirus infection in the country.

Some 800 prisoners of Chattogram Jail have been inoculated on the first day of the campaign.

Divisional Health Director (Chattogram) Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir inaugurated the vaccination drive on Thursday.

Vaccination of prisoners in almost all districts will start from next week.

'For the first time in the country, vaccinating prisoners has started with Chattogram Jail. There are 7,800 prisoners in this jail. 800 prisoners were vaccinated on the first day. Other prisoners of this jail as well as other district jails will also be vaccinated in phases," Shahriar Kabir said.

Senior Jail Superintendent Shafiqul Islam Khan said the prisoners are getting Pfizer jabs.

Prisons across the country have a total capacity of 42,538 inmates, but there are currently twice as many prisoners in the country's jails. Therefore, experts fear that if someone is infected with coronavirus in the prison, the infection will spread quickly. Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, they said that the decision to vaccinate prisoners is justified.