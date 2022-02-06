Vaccination drive for Qawmi madrasa students begin

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:45 am

Vaccination drive for Qawmi madrasa students begin

Students of Jamia Siddiquia Noorani Women's Madrasa in the capital's Mirpur area were the first to get inoculated under the special campaign

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:45 am
File Photo
File Photo

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) started a special vaccination programme for the Qawmi Madrasa students on Sunday (6 February). 

Students of Jamia Siddiquia Noorani Women's Madrasa in the capital's Mirpur area were the first to get inoculated under the special campaign.

Floating people, Qawmi madrasa students to get Covid jabs Sunday

Additional Director General of the Department of Health Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the DGHS along with senior officials of the health department and Dhaka Civil Surgeon were present during the vaccination drive. 

The health department said that the Madrasa students would be given Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. 

