Vaccination certificate, mask must at Ekushey celebrations

People visiting Dhaka University's (DU) Shaheed Minar to pay their respects to the language martyrs on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day 2022 must carry a compulsory Covid-19 vaccination certificate and wear a mask, the university authority has said.

The decision came after a meeting virtually chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday (23 January), said a press release.

In addition, while maintaining social distance and following proper hygiene rules, a maximum of 5 delegates from each organisation or institution and a maximum of 2 persons at individual level can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

"Language Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day will be observed with due dignity and solemnity in a limited range by following proper hygiene rules and maintaining social distance considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country," Professor Akhtaruzzaman said.

He also sought the sincere cooperation of all concerned for the smooth, smooth and successful implementation of all the programmes undertaken on the occasion of Amar Ekushey in the interest of maintaining the reputation of Dhaka University.

Among others, DU senate-syndicate members, deans of different faculties, hall provosts, departmental chairs, proctor, related ministry representatives were present at the meeting.