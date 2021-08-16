Vaccination: Application deadline extended till Aug 26 for outbound students

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has extended the vaccination registration deadline for Bangladeshi students studying abroad or planning to go to foreign universities soon to August 26.

As per the decision, the online registration will continue from August 17 to August 26, till 5 pm, and no application will be accepted after that, the MoFA said Monday.

The students have been requested to send their details to the email address: [email protected] as part of the application process.

They have also been requested to fill up the new link: https://forms.gle/KPa33LddmSKFPezd7.