US donates 3.3 lakh vaccine doses to Bangladesh under Covax

The United States has donated 337,350 doses of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh under the Covax facility.

This brings the total number of US vaccine donations to more than 28.6 million with many millions more on the way, said USAID Bangladesh in a Facebook post.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, so one shot can fully vaccinate one person.

"With infections on the rise, we will stand together with Bangladesh to provide life-saving vaccines alongside training and logistics support to get shots in arms across the country", added the statement.