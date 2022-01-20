US donates 3.3 lakh vaccine doses to Bangladesh under Covax

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

US donates 3.3 lakh vaccine doses to Bangladesh under Covax

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo: Unicef
Photo: Unicef

The United States has donated 337,350 doses of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh under the Covax facility.

This brings the total number of US vaccine donations to more than 28.6 million with many millions more on the way, said USAID Bangladesh in a Facebook post.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, so one shot can fully vaccinate one person.

"With infections on the rise, we will stand together with Bangladesh to provide life-saving vaccines alongside training and logistics support to get shots in arms across the country", added the statement.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Covid -19 vaccine / COVAX / Johnson & Johnson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

19m | Videos
TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

24m | Videos
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

18h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’