US donates 1.7 million more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:34 pm

US donates 1.7 million more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh

The ongoing donations of Pfizer vaccines are part of the broader commitment by the United States to lead the global Covid-19 response

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:34 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The US government has donated another 1.78 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.  

With this shipment, the American people have now donated a total of 18.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, read a press release.  

"We are proud to donate another shipment of Pfizer vaccines and help Bangladesh keep the momentum in getting as many people vaccinated as possible, especially youth," said Ambassador Miller.

He went on to say the United States will continue to donate millions more doses of Pfizer vaccines and stand together with Bangladesh in its aim to vaccinate 40% of the country's eligible population by the end of this year.

The ongoing donations of Pfizer vaccines are part of the broader commitment by the United States to lead the global Covid-19 response by providing one billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine around the world - free of charge - through 2022.  

The US government has also contributed over $121 million in Covid-19-related assistance to Bangladesh. This assistance has saved lives through vaccination support; improved Covid-19 testing; infection and prevention control; treatment; and supply chain and logistics management systems.  

The United States has been supporting Bangladesh's national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. This includes training nearly 7,000 healthcare professionals to safely administer vaccines, donating cold-chain freezer trucks, and providing freezers and other equipment for health facilities to properly store and transport Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

