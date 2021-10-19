US announces an additional $25m in Covid-19 assistance for Bangladesh

The US government recently announced an additional $25 million in urgent Covid-19 assistance to help Bangladesh provide better Covid-19 treatments to its citizen.

The support, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide life-saving medical and oxygen supplies and cold chain equipment to store, transport, and administer vaccines safely.

The new US assistance will help Bangladesh expand vaccinations to people across the country, enable health workers to treat critically ill patients more effectively, and enhance the quality of care in health facilities, read a press release.

"This new assistance will also support Bangladesh's goal of vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of the year," said US Ambassador Earl R Miller.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the US government has now provided a total of over $121 million to support Bangladesh's response to Covid-19 and continues to work closely with the Bangladeshi government and other partners to protect the health of Bangladeshis.

Through USAID, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US government has also provided medical supplies, ventilators, oxygen equipment, pulse oximeters, and millions of pieces of personal protective equipment for frontline workers across Bangladesh.

US assistance has helped save lives and treat individuals infected with Covid-19 by strengthening testing capacity and monitoring, enhancing case management and infection prevention and control practices, improving laboratory and testing capacity, and improving the supply chain and logistics management systems.

US government support also focuses on training and protecting front line workers, and increasing the public's knowledge about Covid-19, including ways to protect themselves.

Total US government Covid-19 assistance to date includes the donation of 11.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and additional support for the rollout of the national vaccination campaign. The US government has also committed $4 billion to support the worldwide Covax vaccination effort, making it the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.