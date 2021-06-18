Unrestricted travel causing infection spike: Health minister

Persistent movements of people for trades and unrestricted travels via public transports are triggering a spike in coronavirus cases across the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday.

During the incumbent season of mango trade and paddy collection, a large number of people are moving from one place to another, causing the infection rate to rise to some extent, he said at a discussion in Garpara of Manikganj Sadar upazila.

The intensity of infections is much higher in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Rangpur, Khulna, Satkhira, and Naogaon districts, the minister said, adding that in some districts, 30-40% of the population are infected while Noakhali and Rajbari are also on their way to follow the upward trend.

To prevent the rapid surge, people must obey the health guidelines strictly in business establishments and public transports, Zahid insisted.

"Vehicles must carry passengers at half their capacities. But we are witnessing that public transports are not following this health protocol," he said.

The hospitals of northern regions are filled with Covid-19 patients and the authorities are struggling to control the situation, the health minister said, insisting that "We do not want Dhaka and other parts of the country to face such crisis."

"Already, 4,000 patients are taking treatment across the country while another 4,000 are being infected every day. It will be difficult to admit new patients in hospitals if such conditions prevail," he warned.

Awami League President of Manikganj Sadar upazila unit Md Israfil Hossain, General Secretary Afsar Uddin Sarkar, Saturia upazila Awami League General Secretary Afaz Uddin, and Baliati union parishad Chairman Ruhul Amin were also present at the programme, among others.