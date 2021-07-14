Amid Covid-19 fears, she was left unburied. Until Sonatala UNO stepped forward

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

Amid Covid-19 fears, she was left unburied. Until Sonatala UNO stepped forward

While she had shown the symptoms, no tests had been done for Covid-19

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:21 pm
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Afrin. Photo: Collected
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Afrin. Photo: Collected

Two days ago, Rina Begum died after showing Covid-19 symptoms, along with contracting pneumonia, at Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at 3pm.

While she had shown the symptoms, no tests had been done for Covid-19. Amid a flurry of rumours and fears, Rina Begum was left unburied.

That is until the intervention of Sonatala Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Afrin who decided to perform Rina's burial ritual,

Rostam Ali Mandal, chairman of Jorgachha Union, said "The people of the village were afraid to  go near the deceased. Later, the UNO was called around 10 pm. An hour later, she came and performed the ritual herself. Rina was then buried at around 2am. At this time, 30 to 40 people from the area participated in her namaz-e-janaza".

UNO Sadia Afrin said there was panic among people because of the coronavirus. For this reason, no one came to perform the rituals.

"After receiving the chairman's call, I went to the spot and did the rituals. A local woman accompanied me," she said.

She added that Rina's daughter had repeatedly claimed that her mother was not infected with corona. However, Rina had shown symptoms and also had pneumonia which led to her death.

Sonatala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rezaul Karim Reza said, "The woman's husband is suffering from coronavirus. Rina was taking care of her husband. She died showing corona symptoms."

Bangladesh / Top News

Coronavirus / UNO / Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Afrin / Bogra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

28m | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

33m | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

23h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident