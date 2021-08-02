Unjabbed Covid-19 patients face higher risk of death: IEDCR

Those who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 had a higher risk of respiratory complications, death and history of more hospitalisation than those who received the full dose of the vaccine, says a study.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) revealed the information in a study conducted on 1,334 Covid-19 patients.

Among the participants, 592 were unvaccinated and 306 had received two doses of Covid shots.

The study found that 11% among the unvaccinated patients developed respiratory complications while the rate was 4% among those who had received two doses of the vaccine.

Patients who were not vaccinated were 10% more likely to have respiratory complications than those who were fully vaccinated.

The hospitalisation rate was 23% among the unjabbed patients and 7% among the full dose vaccine recipients.

The hospitalisation rate with non-communicable diseases was 32% among Covid-19 patients who were not vaccinated and 10% among the fully vaccinated patients.

The hospitalisation rate of non-vaccinated Covid patients with more than one non-communicable disease was 16% higher than the full-dose vaccine recipients.

Among the participants, 3% of non-vaccinated and 1% of full-dose vaccinated patients required ICU beds. The death rate of non-vaccinated patients was 3% and that of the two-dose vaccine recipients was 0.3%.



