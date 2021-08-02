Unjabbed Covid-19 patients face higher risk of death: IEDCR

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 03:52 pm

Related News

Unjabbed Covid-19 patients face higher risk of death: IEDCR

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 03:52 pm
TBS Photo
TBS Photo

Those who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 had a higher risk of respiratory complications, death and history of more hospitalisation than those who received the full dose of the vaccine, says a study.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) revealed the information in a study conducted on 1,334 Covid-19 patients.

Among the participants, 592 were unvaccinated and 306 had received two doses of Covid shots. 

The study found that 11% among the unvaccinated patients developed respiratory complications while the rate was 4% among those who had received two doses of the vaccine.

Patients who were not vaccinated were 10% more likely to have respiratory complications than those who were fully vaccinated.

The hospitalisation rate was 23% among the unjabbed patients and 7% among the full dose vaccine recipients. 

The hospitalisation rate with non-communicable diseases was 32% among Covid-19 patients who were not vaccinated and 10% among the fully vaccinated patients. 

The hospitalisation rate of non-vaccinated Covid patients with more than one non-communicable disease was 16% higher than the full-dose vaccine recipients.

Among the participants, 3% of non-vaccinated and 1% of full-dose vaccinated patients required ICU beds. The death rate of non-vaccinated patients was 3% and that of the two-dose vaccine recipients was 0.3%.
 
 

Top News

IEDCR / Higher rate of hospitalisation / Higher rate of respiratory complications / Covid -19 complications

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 