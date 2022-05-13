Unicef recognises Bangladesh's Covid vaccination as a success story

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 09:00 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Unicef has named Bangladesh, Peru, Vietnam and the Philippines in a report styled "Covid-19 Vaccine Success Stories", noting that Bangladesh's vaccination rate has risen sharply.

The report praised the efforts of the country's volunteers in bringing a large population under vaccination coverage.

When the first Covid-19 vaccines supplied by COVAX touched down in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, in June 2021, less than 4% of all adults were fully vaccinated, said Unicef 

Fast forward less than a year and that number has risen dramatically. By the beginning of April, 67% of the population had received two doses.  

The report said COVAX has played a crucial role in that achievement, noting that more than half of all the Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Bangladesh last year were through the programme.

Appreciating young volunteers in Bangladesh, Unicef said they played an important role in making sure those shots get to people's arms. They've been reaching out to communities to amplify the message that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and available.

Mukta is one of those volunteers who has been driven by a desire to help other people during the pandemic, said Unicef.  

"Mukta has been going door to door, often talking to elderly people, families living in slums, and those who don't have access to a mobile phone or the internet."

"I enjoy going to people's homes and raising awareness about vaccination. I love helping them," the report quoted Mukta.

