Unicef delivers total 100m jabs to Bangladesh 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 10:10 pm

With the arrival of 20.46 million jabs from China on Tuesday, Unicef has so far delivered over 100 million Covid-19 vaccines from multiple WHO-approved manufacturers to Bangladesh since June 2021. 

This latest shipment is part of a cost-sharing agreement between the Government of Bangladesh, Asian Development Bank and Unicef.
 
The 100 million vaccines delivered so far also includes over 50 million doses that Unicef has delivered to Bangladesh under the COVAX facility. 

The Government of Bangladesh has also received large quantities of vaccines through bilateral agreements in addition to the vaccines delivered by Unicef. 
 
Today's delivery of vaccines is a welcome boost for Bangladesh's efforts to achieve its target of vaccinating 80% of the total population by June 2022. 

As of 26 December last, 28.44% of Bangladesh's total population had been vaccinated with a second dose. 
 
"The clearest way out of this pandemic is vaccine equity and boosting vaccination rates globally. Getting vaccines from manufacturers and into recipients' arms in every corner of Bangladesh as quickly as possible is critical," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh.
 
Unicef has been organising the international transportation of Covid-19 vaccines and supplies for the COVAX Facility since February 2021, in what is the largest, most complex logistical operation in the history of immunisation.
 
"Getting the vaccines to Bangladesh is only the first part of the battle. Safely delivering them the last mile to the communities that need them most is equally as important, and we salute the Government of Bangladesh and partner organisations who make this possible," Yett said.

