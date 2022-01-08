Uncertainty looms over keeping schools open 

Students and parents gathering in front of Tejgaon Government Girls High School to enter. Photo: Jahidul Islam

Uncertainty looms over whether the authorities will keep academic institutions open or opt for another spell of closure as fresh surges of Covid-19 cases, triggered by the Omicron variant, are being reported across the country.

Academic institutions in the country were closed for over 1.5 years due to the pandemic, which led to significant learning loss for the students. Later, on 12 September last year schools were reopened with an improving pandemic situation.

However, the latest spike in infections has once again forced the authorities to contemplate a pragmatic course of action, including the possibility of another stint of closure.

For three straight days, over 1,100 daily coronavirus cases were recorded in the country pushing the positivity rate over 5%. Until writing the report, a total of 21 people were infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the government is not yet willing to close the academic institutions, rather it wants to ensure continuation of classes with all students getting vaccinated as the prerequisite. But, if the situation worsens further, the government will eventually close the schools.

"We do not want another closure of educational institutions. We are making arrangements for the students to get vaccinated and continue classes," Dipu Moni, the education minister, said in an event in the capital on Saturday.

"However, we must stay careful and conscious as the infections have increased," she cautioned.

Stressing that everyone should strictly follow health guidelines, she said, "We expected an infection surge around March-April, but it began from the beginning of January, forcing us to readjust our plans."

Echoing a similar point of view, Health Minister Zahid Malek said on Saturday that the schools will remain open for now.

"If infections begin to further increase at an alarming rate, which is not yet the case, we will decide on closure," he said.

The progress of vaccinating the students, however, is moving at a snail's pace. The government is yet to vaccinate 10% students as it targeted.

Vaccination of school students aged 12-17 started on 1 November last year. Till Thursday, 43.29 lakh students have received the first dose of the vaccine while 6.77 lakh have received both jabs.

Professor Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 told The Business Standard, "Now the priority is to vaccinate all students. They have suffered massive learning loss in two years. We still have a window to continue classes for another few days to cover the deficit."

Prof Nazrul also mentioned that the decision to close schools may come as early as next month if the situation deteriorates.

The education ministry is set to sit with the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 today to decide over the matter.

Classes in schools have started from January 1 this year after the annual examination.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, SSC candidates of 2022 will take classes on four subjects every day of the week. Tenth graders will take classes on three subjects, eighth and ninth graders will take classes on three subjects twice a week, and sixth and seventh graders will take classes on three subjects once a week.

Earlier on 17 March, 2020, the government closed all educational institutions to curb the spreading of the coronavirus and ensure safety of the students.

1,116 more test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death and 1,116 new positive cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

The positivity rate remained as high as 5.79% riding on the surge in infections as the health officials tested 19,275 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,099 and the case tally climbed to 15,92,209 in the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Another Omicron case reported

Another case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in the country, taking the total of Omicron cases to 21.

The sample was collected from a suspected male patient, aged 22, in Dhaka on 28 December and sequenced by the Child Health

Research Foundation in Dhaka, according to the data published on the global database GISAID.

The first two Omicron cases in the country were reported on 9 December.

