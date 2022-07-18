UK donates another million doses of Covid vaccine to Bangladesh

The United Kingdom has donated another one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh.

The donation was made to reinforce Bangladesh's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the country's economic recovery, EuroWeekly reported.

The vaccine consignment arrived in Bangladesh on 23 February, the UK government confirmed on Sunday (17 July).

Prior to this, the UK donated over four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in December 2021 through Covax facilities.

While welcoming the second consignment of vaccines donation from the UK, the British High Commissioner HE Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "We welcome the arrival of one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK to Bangladesh. This bilateral donation adds to the four million doses that the UK donated through Covax last year."

"This support from the UK takes us one step ahead to defeat the pandemic and further strengthens our commitment to stand with the people of Bangladesh to recover faster and build a healthier and prosperous future."