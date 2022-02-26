Turnout for vaccination was more than expected: Health minister

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:12 pm

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said more people are coming to get vaccinated against Covid-19 than the authority had previously imagined. 

"We have started activities to vaccinate one crore people all over the country. Which is happening peacefully. A large number of people have come to the vaccination centres. We think the total number of vaccinations (today) will exceed the target of one crore," he said while addressing a meeting on post-vaccination affairs held Saturday (26 February). 

The minister assured that the administering of the first dose vaccine will continue for two more days. 

"There are adequate vaccines in stock. There is no shortage. First, second and booster doses will be given as before," he said. 

Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh is at 10th position among 200 countries in terms of administering Covid-19 vaccine. 

"Big countries like Russia, France and Germany are behind us. So far we have given 11 crores as first dose and it will reach 12 crores after today's campaign," he added. 

As the targeted population are inoculated, Bangladesh will exceed the World Health Organization's (WHO) instruction of jabbing 70% of the population, said the minister. 

"In addition, more than 95% of our country's targeted population will be vaccinated." 

Earlier, the government set a target to complete the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. 

However, the health department has extended the time of mass vaccination of the first dose till 28 February. 

The day-long countrywide mass vaccination campaign began Saturday morning aiming to vaccinate one crore people with the first dose of Covid-19 jabs.

A total of 30,000 vaccination booths have been set up across the country alongside mobile inoculation centres at city corporation and union levels. Around 1,45,000 health workers have been engaged at these vaccination booths and inoculation centres.

