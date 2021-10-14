Trial vaccination of school children kicks off in Manikganj

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 03:10 pm

Related News

Trial vaccination of school children kicks off in Manikganj

Initially, 100 students of two government high schools in Manikganj, aged 12-17 years, will be vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech doses

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
TBS Photo
TBS Photo

Covid-19 vaccination of school children has started today on a trial basis.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the trial run vaccination programme at Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital of Manikganj at 12:30pm.

Initially, 100 students of two government high schools in Manikganj, aged 12-17 years, will be vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

Vaccinating school students on a larger scale will begin afterwards.

"We have chosen Manikganj, the electoral area of the health minister, for vaccinating children due to some technical reasons," said ABM Khurshid Alam, director-general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at an online briefing on Wednesday.

"We will observe the vaccinated children for the next 10-14 days – whether they show signs of any side effects – and then the vaccination campaign for students will begin in Dhaka on a larger scale," he added.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI), a public-private global health parfffftnership, have consented to the initiative.

At present, the government has 60 lakh Pfizer doses in stock, all of which will be used to fully inoculate 30 lakh students, according to the minister.

The country reported 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday.

Bangladesh set a target to vaccinate the country's 80 percent population by 2022 under an accelerated inoculation campaign, expecting receipt of required Covid-19 jabs within estimated timeline.

Top News / Health

Vaccination / Vaccination for students / manikganj / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim