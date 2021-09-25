Trial for RT-PCR testing begins at Dhaka airport

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TSB Report
25 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 12:10 pm

Related News

Trial for RT-PCR testing begins at Dhaka airport

TSB Report
25 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
There would be an 18-member squad. Six DNC officials with sniffing dogs will be on duty at the airport in eight-hour shifts Photo: UNB
There would be an 18-member squad. Six DNC officials with sniffing dogs will be on duty at the airport in eight-hour shifts Photo: UNB

The experimental run of RT-PCR Covid testing facilities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka began today.

"The tentative date for the official service opening can be known after the observation is over," Health Ministry PRO Maidul Islam confirmed the matter to the Business Standard.

Last week, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad said that the rapid Covid testing facility for outbound expatriates will be available by next week.

"The installation work of the Rapid PCR machines will start after 7-10 days since they will be brought from abroad," he said adding that RT-PCR machines will be installed within the next 2/3 days.

Reportedly, the facility will temporarily begin offering its service from the airport terminal owing to the extra time needed to prepare the lab at the multi-storey airport car parking building.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Companies assigned with the installation will soon begin their work. It may take some time but the labs will be set up with all kinds of facilities."

The UAE has made it mandatory for migrants returnees to get a rapid PCR test six hours prior to flying from Bangladesh. The decision put around 40,000 UAE-bound Bangladeshi workers in limbo as they fear visa expiration and job losses.

On 15 September, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment gave permission to seven healthcare facilities to set up labs at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Among them, six laboratories sent standard operating procedure (SOP) to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to get approval. 

The wait to get approval from the UAE is the reason behind the delay to start Covid-19 testing for departing migrants at Dhaka Airport, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Top News

RT-PCR / RT-PCR lab / RT-PCR labs / RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport / Dhaka Air / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport / Hazrat Shahjalal airport

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives