Traffic congestion increases on busy roads amid strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 July, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 12:14 pm

Photo-Joynal Abedin
Photo-Joynal Abedin

Traffic congestion has created at different intersections in the capital on the fifth day of a 7-day nationwide lockdown amid the dangerous turn of Covid-19 situation in the country.

Increased number of vehicles and movement of more people were also spotted in some parts of the city in the morning.

Banks, insurance, stock markets and financial institutions are reopening from today after being closed for four consecutive days. However, due to the restrictions announced by the government, transactions will be limited.

Photo-Joynal Abedin
Photo-Joynal Abedin

Compared to the last 4 days, the pressure of vehicles and people has increased in Dhaka streets presumably for the reopening of banks and others.

Moreover, private cars, motorcycles and rickshaws are plying the roads unlike the previous days of the ongoing lockdown.

Many pedestrians were seen reaching their respective destinations on foot since morning.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on Sunday extending the ongoing strict lockdown restrictions by one more week to curb infections.

Earlier on 24 June, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended imposing a 14-day all-out shutdown across the country to contain the worsening Covid-19 situation.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification imposing a number of rules and regulations as part of the lockdown measure from 1-7 July.

Amid lockdown, Bangladesh on Sunday reported its highest daily deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country more than 15 months ago.

This is for the eighth consecutive day that the country recorded over 100 deaths from the virus, and the Khulna division for the ninth consecutive day witnessed the highest number of deaths, as 51 more people died there.

lockdown / COVID-19

