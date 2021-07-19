Three test Covid-19 positive in Gabtoli cattle market

Three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in rapid antigen tests at Gabtoli cattle market in the capital on Monday.

The trio were detected positive after samples of 26 people were tested at the Corona Protection Centre set up by the BRAC since this morning.

The results of antigen tests were produced in 30 minutes, said Rafikul Islam, BRAC medical technologist.

For the first time, BRAC has installed nine antigen test booths in nine cattle markets in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) this year.

Large crowd gathered at the Gabtoli cattle market centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha where most of the cattle sellers were seen without wearing any face mask and people were avoiding health regulations including social distancing.