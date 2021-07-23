Study finds strong links between smoking and Covid-19

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 02:03 pm

Related News

Study finds strong links between smoking and Covid-19

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 02:03 pm
Photo : UNB
Photo : UNB

A recent research by a group of Bangladeshi professionals showed that a strong link exists between severe Covid-19 infection and the habit of smoking.

This study titled "Association Between Smoking and COVID-19 Severity: Evidence from Bangladesh" was published in the Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare Friday.

According to the study result, 16.5% of ever-smoker Covid-19 patients were in critical condition across the country.

The study results also show that smokers with a longer active smoking history are more prone to developing the severe and critical stages of Covid-19.

Conducted on 2022 Covid-19 patients, the research confirmed that smoking fuels the progression of Covid-19 severity.

Its analysis shows that ever-smokers are at 2.45 times higher risk of being in critical condition than never-smokers.

Among all 2022 Covid-19 patients, 14.99% were severe, 17.85% were moderate, 33.09% were mild, and 17.56% were asymptomatic.

The researchers called for mass awareness and cessation campaigns by governments and other organisations to maintain alertness regarding contamination by similar types of virus-borne diseases.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Smoking / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3d | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr