Students going abroad are asked to register for vaccine: MoFA

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 04:11 pm

The email will need to be sent from 13-27 July

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will start accepting applications for vaccine registration of Bangladeshi students planning on going abroad to study.

Students who are also studying at overseas educational institutions but are currently residing in Bangladesh due to the pandemic can also begin applications for vaccines, said the ministry in a circular signed by Tasnima Iffat, assistant Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All concerned are required to scan the required documents and send them to the email [email protected] in a ZIP/PDF file: Passport, Visa (if applicable), Admission Confirmation Document of Overseas Educational Institution / Certificate of Proof of Studentship / Student ID.

Students will need to send the email with the following subject line - "Application for COVID-19 vaccination for students studying abroad (Passport No.)"

The email will need to be sent from 13-27 July.

The applicants must also fill up this google form: (https://forms.gle/6hN5a7P4bHX6r9AS9). Only applications that follow these steps will be accepted.

After the student sends the email, the ministry has advised applicants to register in the Surrokkha app or web portal after three working days.

For any questions or queries, the ministry has asked applicants to email to the address given above. 

