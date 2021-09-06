Students above 12 years to be vaccinated after WHO approval: Health Minister

Vaccination for the students above 12 years will be started after getting approval from the World Health Organization (WHO), said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"An application has been submitted to the WHO for approval in this regard. Once approved, vaccination will begin for them," the minister said while responding to reporters after the cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday.

He further said Pfizer and Modern vaccines are currently planned for this age group.

The minister also said that another 2.5 crore vaccines will arrive here this month. Among this, there are two crore Sinopharm vaccines and 50 lakh Pfizer vaccines.

He also said that due to the recent decline in the rate of Covid-19 infection, some beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid-19 treatment would be left for the treatment of other patients.