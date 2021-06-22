Standards Chartered Bangladesh announces $1.6m Covid-19 recovery plan

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a $1.6 million strategic action plan to support healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.

As part of the new measures announced for 2021, emergency food relief will be distributed among Covid-19 affected marginalised communities, reads a press release.

Besides, the affected communities will be provided with health support while medical equipment for healthcare facilities and frontline health workers will be arranged.

Oxygen concentrators for impacted patients and medical treatment support for critically impacted patients will be rendered.

Drives to create awareness focusing on prevention of and protection from Covid-19, and post-Covid-19 health care will be run.

Besides, steps will be taken to regenerate livelihood through gainful employment opportunities

Entrepreneurship supportive programme and long-term growth catalysis through education support programme will be promoted.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "While Bangladesh has been weathering the Covid-19 storm relatively well, with the risk of another wave imminent, we must remain vigilant. Helping our communities rise above Covid-19 remains as important as ever. This is why we are announcing another comprehensive, multi-pronged, Covid-19 response plan for the community, just as we did last year. The plan builds on our extensive initiatives from 2020, but is more diverse in scope, which we believe will be more impactful. While the response package is large, the need of the hour for the country is significantly more -- in sharing this we hope others will leverage this framework and some of the tested initiatives so that together we can achieve the large-scale impact that is a necessity at this juncture."

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The pandemic has reshaped our lives permanently and will leave lasting impacts on all of us. While addressing the immediate needs of the COVID affected people will continue to be our priority, we are also focused on building for the longer term, co-investing in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and future skills development. Close partnerships between the private sector, developmental organizations and the government has never been more crucial – to make our economy and people more resilient."