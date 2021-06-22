Standards Chartered Bangladesh announces $1.6m Covid-19 recovery plan

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:58 pm

Standards Chartered Bangladesh announces $1.6m Covid-19 recovery plan

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:58 pm

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a $1.6 million strategic action plan to support healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.

As part of the new measures announced for 2021, emergency food relief will be distributed among Covid-19 affected marginalised communities, reads a press release.

Besides, the affected communities will be provided with health support while medical equipment for healthcare facilities and frontline health workers will be arranged.

Oxygen concentrators for impacted patients and medical treatment support for critically impacted patients will be rendered.

Drives to create awareness focusing on prevention of and protection from Covid-19, and post-Covid-19 health care will be run. 

Besides, steps will be taken to regenerate livelihood through gainful employment opportunities 

Entrepreneurship supportive programme and long-term growth catalysis through education support programme will be promoted.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "While Bangladesh has been weathering the Covid-19 storm relatively well, with the risk of another wave imminent, we must remain vigilant. Helping our communities rise above Covid-19 remains as important as ever. This is why we are announcing another comprehensive, multi-pronged, Covid-19 response plan for the community, just as we did last year. The plan builds on our extensive initiatives from 2020, but is more diverse in scope, which we believe will be more impactful. While the response package is large, the need of the hour for the country is significantly more -- in sharing this we hope others will leverage this framework and some of the tested initiatives so that together we can achieve the large-scale impact that is a necessity at this juncture."

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The pandemic has reshaped our lives permanently and will leave lasting impacts on all of us. While addressing the immediate needs of the COVID affected people will continue to be our priority, we are also focused on building for the longer term, co-investing in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and future skills development. Close partnerships between the private sector, developmental organizations and the government has never been more crucial – to make our economy and people more resilient."

Bangladesh

Standards Chartered Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

4h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni