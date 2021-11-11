Square’s Covid pill Molvir now available in stores

Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd is marketing the locally produced version of the world's first generic Covid drug molnupiravir.

The country's leading pharmaceuticals company is marketing the oral antiviral drug in the name of Molvir.

Patients in Bangladesh can now buy the lifesaving drug from local pharmacies, which was developed by US-based company Merck.

Earlier on 8 November, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) issued emergency use authorisation to Square for producing and marketing the drug.

Covid patients aged above 18 can have the drug on advice from a physician.

A Covid-19 patient has to take a total of eight capsules a day to complete the five-day course of 40 Molvir capsules.

Molnupiravir is the world's first oral product to treat symptomatic Covid-19 which was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on 4 November 2021.

Molnupiravir is currently under review by several other regulatory authorities, including the European Medicines Agency and the United States Food and Drug Administration.

As an oral treatment that can be administered at home, molnupiravir, has the potential to have a significant impact on the treatment paradigm for Covid-19.

For instance, it may reduce the need for infected patients to visit medical facilities, therefore also reducing the risk of infecting others.

Data published by MSD suggest that it may cut the risk of hospitalisation and death by half, with 7.3% of molnupiravir patients being taken to the hospital after 29 days compared to 14.1% of patients who were treated with placebo.

Molnupiravir works by interfering with the replication of the virus.

This prevents it from multiplying, keeping virus levels low in the body and therefore reducing the severity of the disease.