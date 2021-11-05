Special vaccination campaign at community clinics from Saturday

From 6 to 12 November, vaccination programmes will be conducted across the country's 13,000 community clinics

Photo: Courtesy
The government is launching a special vaccination campaign at the community clinics across the country for the grassroots level people from Saturday. 

The vaccination programme will be conducted in more than 13,000 community clinics across the country in phases between 6 November and 12 November.

More than 65 lakh people will be vaccinated under this campaign.

Vaccine Deployment Committee Member Secretary Dr Shamsul Haque disclosed this information at a virtual press briefing on Friday evening.

An average of 500 people will be vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine at each community clinic. The people will be informed through publicity campaigns in the respective areas before vaccination. All registered persons above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated on priority basis. However, women and the elderly will be given priority in vaccination.

Dr Shamsul Haque said as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the vaccination campaign will be held at the community clinics from the union to the ward level. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has already completed all the preparations. We have delivered all the equipment including vaccines to each centre.

Prior to this special campaign to vaccinate community clinics, the DGHS organised two other campaigns in August and September. About 1.5 crore people were vaccinated in those campaigns.
 

