Special team to ensure Covid-19 vaccination for students: Health Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 03:37 pm

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The government is planning to form a special team of the health division in order to reduce the hassle and bring more students under the Covid-19 vaccination programme within a short period of time, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The special team is expected to start operating as soon as they have the complete list of students waiting to be vaccinated, the minister said in an event organised on the occasion of Diabetes Day at Samakal office on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education has been asked to send the list of students, said he said. 

At present students of different institutions are being inoculated at eight government-elected schools in Dhaka. However, the presence of the students has been reported to be less than expected in the designated centres.

"Therefore, the government has decided to send the special team to the schools in a bid to monitor the vaccination drive," the minister added.

Earlier on 1 November, the government rolled out Covid-19 vaccines to school-going children aged 12-17 in the capital for the first time.

On 2 November, eight schools in the capital started vaccinating students between 12 and 17 years of age for coronavirus.

The eight schools, Motijheel Ideal School, Hurdco Int'l School, South Point Int'l School, Chittagong Grammar School, Mirpur Commerce College, Kakoli School, South Breeze School, and Scholastica School, Mirpur, each have 25 vaccination booths.

