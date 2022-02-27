Bangladesh inoculates some 1.2cr people, sets new single-day record

Bangladesh inoculated some 1.2 crore people in the special mass Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He revealed the information while attending an event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Sunday.

The minister said, "All in all, we were able to vaccinate around 1.2 crore people yesterday [26 February].

Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex. Photo: Dr. Noor Riffat Ara

"Of them, some 1.1 crore were administered their first vaccine shot."

"So far we have inoculated 83% of our whole population," Maleque added.

Among others, Health Services Division Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam also attended the event.