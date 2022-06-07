Sitakunda depot fire victim tests positive for Covid

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 09:10 am
07 June, 2022

Photo: Collected
A victim of the massive fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakundu has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Khaledur Rahman, 58, who had been working as security admin of  BM Container Depot, and was injured in the fire, has tested positive for Covid-19, 

"He was sent from Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) to Covid Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital," the SHNIBPS Resident Surgeon Ayub Hossain told The Business Standard. 

"Around 12 percent of Khaledur Rahman's body was burnt in the fire. He is not safe. On Monday, around 10:30 pm, the news of his Covid-19 positive came via SMS,"he added. 

 

