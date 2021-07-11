Sinopharm inoculation begins tomorrow, Moderna the day after

Sinopharm inoculation begins tomorrow, Moderna the day after

The Covid-19 vaccination drive with Sinopharm doses will begin Monday while Moderna doses will also be available in 12 city corporations of the country from Tuesday.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a bulletin confirmed the matter on Sunday.

The DGHS bulletin said currently expatriates are getting doses of Pfizer in Dhaka. But they won't have to reach the capital for vaccination as Moderna vaccines will be available in other city corporations from Tuesday.

Besides, general people will also be able to get Moderna vaccine doses, the DGHS said.

Shamsul Haque, director of Mother and Children programme of DGHS, said those who received first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, have to wait more.

"They will get the second dose after the arrival of new AstraZeneca vaccine doses that may reach the country in July or August," he hoped.

Meanwhile, the registration for mass inoculation against Covid-19 resumed on 7 July, through Surokkha website.

A total of 45 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine – 25 lakh doses of the Moderna vaccine from the USA and 20 lakh Sinopharm jabs from China – arrived in the country on 2 July.

Bangladesh received the Moderna vaccine under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) and purchased the Sinopharm vaccine.

