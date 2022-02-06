Single dose Covid vaccine for floating people starting today

Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to the floating people of Dhaka starting today.

The vaccination program will begin at 7pm Sunday at the Kamalapur Railway Station where the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will provide single doses of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

The vaccine drive is being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the city corporations, while Brac will help carry out the activities.

According to two Dhaka city corporations and non-governmental organisations, there are 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh floating people in the city. This number is not a static one as people come for work and leave the city after that, said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the DGHS.

"We will bring everyone under the vaccine coverage", he added.

At present, the government has 3.36 lakh doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in hand.