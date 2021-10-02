Bangladesh’s Covid cases drop to 589, another 24 die

Bangladesh reported 24 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases declined to 589 during the same period as the country's Covid situation continues to improve.

Besides, the health officials recorded a 3.41% positivity rate after testing 17,283 samples across the country.

This is for 12 days in a row that the country recorded the positivity rate below 5%.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,555 and the case tally climbed to 1,557,347 in the country.

Bangladesh reported 21 casualties and 847 infections on Friday.

Also, 741 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.45% recovery rate.

20% people to get vaccinated under COVAX facility by Dec

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said 20% of the country's population will get vaccinated under COVAX facility by December and gradually 40% people will get vaccinated in phases, a statement of the ministry said on Saturday.

According to the statement the health minister had a bilateral meeting with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at Geneva of Switzerland on 1 October.

The minister said a very fruitful discussion was held in the bilateral meeting with the WHO Director General. In the meeting, the WHO Director General assured Bangladesh of providing vaccines under the COVAX facility for vaccinating 20% of the country's population by December.

He said "Dr Tedros also agreed to send vaccines for inoculating 40% people of the country under CoVAX facility upon our request for more vaccines. Alongside the COVAX facility, our efforts for purchasing vaccines from other sources will continue."

"When we requested the WHO Director General to send more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the COVAX facility, he assured Bangladesh of giving importance to the matter," he said.

The minister also said in the bilateral meeting, Dr Tedros also gave assurance of providing technical cooperation for the production of Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh.

Moreover, the WHO director general assured the minister to instruct the people concerned to expedite in giving accreditation to the vaccine testing capacity of the National Control Laboratory of Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

7.9 lakh AstraZeneca doses arrive in Dhaka

A consignment of 7.92 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country from Germany on Saturday by a Qatar Airways flight.

Senior Secretary of Health Services Division Lokman Hossain Miah and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster received the consignment at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Germany provided the shots to Bangladesh under COVAX facility.