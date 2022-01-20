Single-day death toll declines to 4; new cases cross 10k mark

The country witnessed a decline in the number of daily Covid deaths but the surge in infections continued with four deaths and 10,888 cases reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Aligned with the infection surge, the current positivity rate rose to 26.37% from 25.11% a day ago.

Bangldesh reported 12 deaths and 9,500 cases in the previous day.

The health officials tested an increased number of 41,292 samples in the past 24 hours across the country.

Bangladesh has so far registered 28,180 deaths and 16,53,182 infections since the outbreak.

Among the deaths reported today, two each were reported in the Dhaka and Chattogram division.

Also, 5,77 cases were recovered from the virus during the same period, with the recovery rate of 94.05%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.