Shutdown may be announced any time: State minister

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a complete nationwide shutdown for 14 days

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain. Photo:BSS
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 to shut down the country for at least 14 days was reasonable.

The government has such preparation and a decision may come any time, Farhad Hossain told The Business Standard today.

He said strict lockdown has been in place in various parts of the country amid a surge in Covid-19 infections. 

The government has imposed a strict lockdown on seven districts surrounding the capital to break the Covid-19 transmission chain. It has been closely monitoring the situation for the last few days as the situation started worsening in the country. 

The recommendation of the committee on Covid-19 was logical and the government was also mulling strict restrictions. A decision may come any time, he added.

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,058 new infections which is the highest in 73 days. Besides, 81 more people died of the virus during this period. 

 

