Shops in Khulna ordered to shut after 8pm amid surge in infections

Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

Shops and markets in Khulna division have been ordered to shut down after 8pm as the southern region has been witnessing an alarming surge in infections since early January. 

Khulna district administration initiated the restrictions with immidiate effect following an 8% positivity rate recorded in the division on Tuesday. 

Fifty-one people tested positive for Covid-19 out of 634 samples tested in the division during the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Also, Jashore and Kustia districts reported over 10% positivity rate during the same period. 

Given the situation, the divisional health office held an emergency meeting and came up with the decision to bring the infections under control.

According to the divisional health office, six cases were reported in Chuadanga, 11 in Jashore, four in Jhenaidah, 12 in Khulna, 17 in Kushtia and one in Satkhira district during the 24 hours period.

No samples were tested in Magura district while Meherpur, Narail and Bagerhat districts saw no cases. 

Since the outbreak, 1,13,767 cases and 3,194 deaths were reported in the Khulna division.

