Shop-owners, workers to get Covid vaccine from Saturday

A health worker holds a syringe and a vial of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, March 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Government has taken an initiative to provide Covid-19 vaccine to shop owners and employees in the capital from Saturday to expand the scope of immunisation.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday (11 February), all the shop owners and employees will be vaccinated against Covid-19 under this programme.

It divided the different markets of the capital into 10 zones.

On the first day of the programme, shop owners and employees of Uttara Zone will be given the first dose of Sinovac vaccine.

Local MP Mohammad Habib Hasan will inaugurate the vaccination programme at 10am on Saturday at the Friends Club ground in Sector 3, Uttara.

On 7 February, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government is facing difficulties in finding people to vaccinate against Covid-19.

He said that authorities, so far, have inoculated some 10 crore eligible citizens which accounts for 70% of the whole population.

"Besides, more than 6.5 crore people have received their second dose. We have 10 crore jabs in stock. I doubt we will be able to finish that," the minister said while addressing a press at the Bangladesh Secretariat.