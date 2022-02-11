Shop-owners, workers to get Covid vaccine from Saturday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 04:11 pm

Related News

Shop-owners, workers to get Covid vaccine from Saturday

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 04:11 pm
A health worker holds a syringe and a vial of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, March 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A health worker holds a syringe and a vial of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, March 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Government has taken an initiative to provide Covid-19 vaccine to shop owners and employees in the capital from Saturday to expand the scope of immunisation.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday (11 February), all the shop owners and employees will be vaccinated against Covid-19 under this programme.

It divided the different markets of the capital into 10 zones.

On the first day of the programme, shop owners and employees of Uttara Zone will be given the first dose of Sinovac vaccine.

Local MP Mohammad Habib Hasan will inaugurate the vaccination programme at 10am on Saturday at the Friends Club ground in Sector 3, Uttara.

On 7 February, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government is facing difficulties in finding people to vaccinate against Covid-19.

He said that authorities, so far, have inoculated some 10 crore eligible citizens which accounts for 70% of the whole population.

"Besides, more than 6.5 crore people have received their second dose. We have 10 crore jabs in stock. I doubt we will be able to finish that," the minister said while addressing a press at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Shop owners / Vaccination / inoculation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

6h | Features
Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

5h | Panorama
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Now | Videos
Rickshaw paint at tea stall

Rickshaw paint at tea stall

2h | Videos
Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

21h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 