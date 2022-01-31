Shohoz initiates vaccine registration programme for transport workers

Shohoz, an online ticket destination, initiated an online vaccine registration programme today for the transport workers of the country.

The campaign, "Shurokkhar Pothe Bangladesh", has been organised to control the increasing number of Covid cases, said a press release on Monday (31 January).

According to the media release, Shohoz deployed on-spot online registration booths in Mohakhali and Gabtoli bus terminals.

For the registration process, the bus drivers and helpers registered online using their National ID cards and phones, with the help of Shohoz agents.

Earlier, the government mandated vaccination for all transport workers. However, more than 50% of the workers have yet to receive the jabs due to inaccessibility of online registration.

Grace Kanta Sarkar, head of Marketing and Analytics of Shohoz said, "Since our inception, we wanted to evolve the transport industry of Bangladesh and believed that travel safety is an integral part of it."

She added, "Through our tech platform we allow insurance companies to provide travel risk coverage to our bus travelers, including Covid-19 insurance. Also, as the market leader, Shohoz has a duty to the citizens and our partners. So, we took the initiative to register transport workers for Covid-19 vaccination."