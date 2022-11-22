Seven-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign from 1 December

The government will run a seven-day campaign for vaccination against Covid-19 on the occasion of Victory Day, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.

Starting from 1 December, 90 lakh people will be inoculated during the campaign, said the minister at a programme commemorating the "World Antimicrobial Week" at the capital's La Méridien on Tuesday (22 November).

Zahid Maleque said that all the campaigns arranged by the government earlier have been successful and hoped the same for the upcoming one.

The government has so far vaccinated 14.69 million people with the first dose and over 12 million with the second doses, the minister mentioned.