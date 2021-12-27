Senior citizens, frontline workers to get vaccine boosters from Tuesday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:34 am

Related News

Senior citizens, frontline workers to get vaccine boosters from Tuesday

Covid-19 booster shots will be administered within Dhaka with the programme gradually expanding across the country, sources said

TBS Report 
27 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:34 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After conducting a trial run for more than a week, Bangladesh is going to start administering Covid-19 booster shots to senior citizens and frontline workers from Tuesday, said Health Services Division Senior Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah.

"Only those who have received both their vaccine doses will get the booster shots. They will get a text message from their designated vaccination centres," he said during an event at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Monday.

"No one will be allowed to get the booster jabs without the SMS from the Surokkha website," he added.

Asked about the number of vaccination centres which will provide the jabs, he said, "For the time being, the number [of centres] will remain limited as the Surokkha app has not been updated yet.

"We have seen thousands of flights, around the world, get cancelled due to Omicron in the past few days. Here in Bangladesh, we have confirmed a few cases of the latest coronavirus variant. So, everyone needs to get vaccinated and wear masks to protect themselves from Omicron."

The senior secretary also said that they had spoken with officials at grassroots level to create mass awareness on vaccinations.

Initially, the Covid-19 booster shots will be administered within Dhaka with the programme gradually expanding across the country, sources said. 

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the registration through the Surokkha App for the booster doses will start at the end of December after updating the app.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Besides, 373 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.16%, up from 1.57% a day ago after 17,271 samples were tested across the country.

According to the health division data analysis, last week (December 20 to 26), 2,170 people were newly identified with Covid-19, rising from 1,758 in the previous week (December 13 to 19).

Before that (December 6 to 12), 1,882 people were infected. So, the number of newly identified patients has increased by 23.4% in the last week as compared to the previous week.

The death toll reached 28,061 and the case tally increased to 15,83,626 in the country.

Also, 323 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, making the recovery rate 97.73%.

Globally, over 280 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.40 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Bangladesh's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Booster Shot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

5h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

8h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

9h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

3h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

3h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

22h | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec