RT-PCR labs start Covid testing Saturday at Dhaka airport

RT-PCR testing for departing migrant workers will start on Saturday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed directed authorities concerned to finish lab installation by Friday.

"PCR and RT-PCR tests of migrant workers will start on Saturday. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard. We should work responsibly, so that there are no improper lapses," said the minister while visiting the lab installation work on Friday at the Dhaka airport.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 12 machines would be installed in six labs where both rapid PCR and RT-PCR tests of at least 3,500-4,000 people will be done per day.

Installing the RT-PCR lab at the airport started after a long struggle of demands made by migrant workers.

As part of an experimental initiative, on Wednesday, 46 migrant workers left Dhaka for the UAE, testing negative at the RT-PCR lab of DNFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic, one of six laboratories selected to conduct PCR testing at the airport.

The UAE has made it mandatory for migrant workers to get a rapid PCR test six hours before flying from Bangladesh. With this requirement, the return of around 40,000 expatriate workers to their respective workplaces in the UAE, became uncertain as there was no RT-PCR lab at the Dhaka airport.

Dhaka Airport Health Officer Dr Sharhriar Sajjad told The Business Standard, "We are all set to start commercial testing from Saturday. The selected laboratories will work under our supervision."

On 6 September, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a directive to set up RT-PCR labs as soon as possible at three international airports in the country.

On 15 September, the expatriates' welfare ministry authorised six healthcare facilities to set up labs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Although an initiative was taken to set up the labs on the roof of the parking building at the airport, the organisations approved to set up the labs, raised objections. Later, a new location was selected.

Samples will be taken from passengers on the north side of the second floor of the terminal building and tested in the lab downstairs.

Outbound passengers will be able to undergo Covid-19 tests at RT-PCR lab booths, paying Tk1,700-Tk2,300, according to a ministry circular issued last Wednesday.