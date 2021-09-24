RT-PCR labs start Covid testing Saturday at Dhaka airport

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 10:37 pm

Related News

RT-PCR labs start Covid testing Saturday at Dhaka airport

​​​​​​​ Dhaka Airport Health Officer Dr Sharhriar Sajjad says they are all set to start commercial testing from Saturday, Saturday

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 10:37 pm
RT-PCR labs start Covid testing Saturday at Dhaka airport

RT-PCR testing for departing migrant workers will start on Saturday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed directed  authorities concerned to finish lab installation by Friday.

"PCR and RT-PCR tests of migrant workers will start on Saturday. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard. We should work responsibly, so that there are no improper lapses," said the minister while visiting the lab installation work on Friday at the Dhaka airport.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 12 machines would be installed in six labs where both rapid PCR and RT-PCR tests of at least 3,500-4,000 people will be done per day.

Installing the RT-PCR lab at the airport started after a long struggle of demands made by migrant workers.

As part of an experimental initiative, on Wednesday, 46 migrant workers left Dhaka for the UAE, testing negative at the RT-PCR lab of DNFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic, one of six laboratories selected to conduct PCR testing at the airport.

The UAE has made it mandatory for migrant workers to get a rapid PCR test six hours before flying from Bangladesh. With this requirement, the return of around 40,000 expatriate workers to their respective workplaces in the UAE, became uncertain as there was no RT-PCR lab at the Dhaka airport.

Dhaka Airport Health Officer Dr Sharhriar Sajjad told The Business Standard, "We are all set to start commercial testing from Saturday. The selected laboratories will work under our supervision."

On 6 September, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a directive to set up RT-PCR labs as soon as possible at three international airports in the country.

On 15 September, the expatriates' welfare ministry authorised six healthcare facilities to set up labs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Although an initiative was taken to set up the labs on the roof of the parking building at the airport, the organisations approved to set up the labs, raised objections. Later, a new location was selected.

Samples will be taken from passengers on the north side of the second floor of the terminal building and tested in the lab downstairs.

Outbound passengers will be able to undergo Covid-19 tests at RT-PCR lab booths, paying Tk1,700-Tk2,300, according to a ministry circular issued last Wednesday.

Bangladesh / Top News

RT PCR / Dhaka Airport\

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals