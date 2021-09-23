RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport to start operations Saturday: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 05:07 pm

Related News

RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport to start operations Saturday: Health minister

He made the announcement while inspecting the groundwork at the airport for setting up the lab

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 05:07 pm
RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport to start operations Saturday: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said the passengers travelling abroad can be tested for Covid-19 at RT-PCR testing facilities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Saturday.

He made the announcement while inspecting the groundwork at the airport for setting up the lab.

He expressed hope that the infrastructures will be finished installing by Thursday evening.

"In order to get the RT PCR lab installed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as soon as possible, I personally came here Tuesday and picked the spot," he told the media.

"Several [testing] machines have already arrived. All the concerned officials of the health sector are working tirelessly for this. If all goes well, people going abroad will be able to go without any hassle by testing from these labs on Saturday," the minister added.

The minister further noted that 12 testing machines will be set up in six labs. "Daily 3,500-4,000 passengers can test for Covid-19 in those labs," said Zahid Maleque.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier directed authorities concerned to set up rapid PCR labs to carry out Covid-19 tests on outbound passengers at the country's three international airports within three to four days.

Following this directive, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on 15 September gave permission to seven healthcare facilities to set up labs at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Outbound passengers will be able to undergo Covid-19 tests at the booths by paying a minimum of Tk1,700 to a maximum of Tk2,300, according to a ministry circular issued on Wednesday.

The approval came a day after a group of migrant workers announced a hunger strike in front of the ministry, demanding Covid-19 testing booths at the airport. The strike was later called off.

The DGHS has also formed a five-member team to monitor the quality of the tests at the labs being set up at the airport.

Bangladesh / Top News

RT-PCR labs / RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport / Health Minister / health minister Zahid Maleque

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

3h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly