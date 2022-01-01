RT-PCR lab at Shah Amanat Airport to be inaugurated Sunday

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will inaugurate a PCR lab at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport for the covid test of air travellers on Sunday.

The lab is expected to start operation from 3 January.

Additional director general of DGHS Professor Ahmedul Karim is expected to inaugurate the lab.

Chattogram division health director Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir told TBS that the travellers would have to give a sample six hours before flying. The registration fee is Tk1600 which should be paid through the mobile banking system.

The health engineering department of DGHS started construction of the lab on 18 December. The authority then installed the RT-PCR machine and other equipment completing everything on 29 December.

The decision to set up RTPCR lab at Shah Amanat and Sylhet Osmani Airport came at an emergency meeting of DGHS in this regard held on 16 November.

Four approved companies that are setting up the labs include Prescription Point, Lab Aid Dhaka, Modern Hospital of Laksham and Chevron Clinical Laboratory Ltd of Chattogram.