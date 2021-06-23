RMCH reports 16 more deaths at Covid facility

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:53 am

Sixteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning. 

Eight of the deceased were Covid-19 positive and seven died with Covid symptoms. One of them, however, died after testing negative.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said, "These people have died between Tuesday 8am and Wednesday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, eight hailed from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, two each from Naogaon and Natore, and one from Jhenaidah. 

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 410 against 357 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 60 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 33.04% in Rajshahi and it was 25.77% in Chapainawabganj. 

