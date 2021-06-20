RMCH Covid unit reports 10 more deaths

Ten more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was coronavirus positive while eight others had Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Saturday 6am and Sunday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon. Gender wise, seven of them were male and three were female.

The dedicated RMCH unit has reported 203 deaths in June.

Currently, the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital stands at 377 with the newly admitted 54 patients in the last 24 hours.