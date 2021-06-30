RMCH Covid facility reports 12 more deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:20 am

RMCH Covid facility reports 12 more deaths

The infection rate was 32.06% in Rajshahi and it was 48.78% in Chapainawabganj

Twelve more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, a day after the facility reported its highest single-day toll at the hospital.

Reportedly, five of the deceased was coronavirus positive and seven others died with Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Tuesday 6am and Wednesday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, eight hailed from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, and one each from  Natore and Naogaon. 

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 460 against 405 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 63 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 32.06% in Rajshahi and it was 48.78% in Chapainawabganj. 

