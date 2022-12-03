Right info most cost-effective for pandemic management

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Right info most cost-effective for pandemic management

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:26 pm
Right info most cost-effective for pandemic management

People who were confused about vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic were convinced to take it because of  the dissemination of accurate information which  is very important for any pandemic management including Covid-19, a study has found.

Vaccination has emerged as a champion and the most cost-effective public health strategy to bring the Covid-19 pandemic to an end, said the study titled 'Identifying the Most Cost-Effective Way to Large-Scale Vaccination in Rural Bangladesh,' carried out on  12,303 individuals from 730 communities (rural and urban in Bangladesh). 

The study findings were presented by Diwakar Mohan of Johns Hopkins University on Saturday at the vaccination session on the concluding day of the three-day annual development conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

The study said that the Covid-19 vaccination had prevented 20 million excess deaths globally. Three components– Information, Accessibility and Ambassador– are the most cost-effective ways to large-scale vaccination in rural Bangladesh.

Joining the session virtually, Diwakar Mohan said that three interventions, including providing unvaccinated people with accurate information (what will happen if not vaccinated and side effects of vaccines), arranging accessibility through registration, arranging transportation to the vaccine centres, and providing messages through local influentital citizens, helped dispel confusion about not receiving the vaccine and convinced the confused people taking a vaccine at a significant rate.

Dr Shafiun Nahin Shimul, associate professor of University of Dhaka and CDC Foundation Post-doctoral Fellow, Georgia State University Atlanta, moderated the vaccination session. 

Dr Shafiun Nahin Shimul said there was much confusion regarding vaccines among people. But when people got information through a formal channel as opposed to a common misconception, they took the vaccine significantly. Information is a low-cost intervention. People were given information just through a leaflet, he added.

In the session, another presentation titled `The Role of Information and Incentives on COVID-19 Vaccination in India' was presented by Debayan Pakrashi, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. 

Debayan Pakrashi said that in India, in addition to information, accessibility and ambassador- gift worth INR 400 ‍and a lottery with a 5% chance of winning a gift worth INR 8,000, worked to encourage people to take a vaccine.

In another presentation titled 'Promoting Vaccination Take-up at the Last Mile: Evidence from a Randomised Controlled Trial in Rural Indonesia', it was found that misconception on the side-effects of vaccines was the highest among Indonesians.  

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

2h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

12h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

26m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

51m | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

56m | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 