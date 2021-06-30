Religious ministry asks children, elderly and the ailing to not attend prayers at mosques

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 06:19 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a directive asking worshippers to follow the necessary health guidelines while offering prayers at mosques to contain Covid-19 transmission.

It also asked children, elderly, ailing people and those providing care to patients to not join the public prayers at mosques.

The ministry issued a notification in this regard today while the country battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the notification, every mosque should have soaps, water or sanitizer for cleaning hands. Face masks are also mandatory for all worshipers.

It also advised worshippers to complete Sunnah prayers and ablution at their homes before reaching the mosques and to wash hands for at least 20 minutes.

No floor mats will be allowed in the mosques and mosques must be disinfected before holding each prayer.

Worshippers will bring their personal prayer mats (Jaynamaz) and head covers, and have to maintain social distancing while offering the prayers.

Imams and management body of the mosques will ensure the implementation of the regulation issued by the ministry, the notification said, adding that local administration will take legal action against the people who violate the direction.

Bangladesh

Covid-19 pandemic / Prayers at Mosques

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

