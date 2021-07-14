Relaxing lockdown may increase Covid infections: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) feared that the easing of lockdown for eight days before Eid-ul-Adha could trigger a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

"There will be no way to control the infection rate if health guidelines are not followed properly during the eight days of reopening public transport, shopping malls, sacrificial animal markets ahead of Eid," DGHS Spokesperson Dr Robed Amin said in a Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday.

Referring the present 30% infection rate in the country, the DGHS official warned that it is not possible to reduce the infection rate if people do not wear face masks entirely in sacrificial animal markets across the country, reports Samakal.

Hence, Dr Robed requested the law enforcement agencies that they ensure the individual must follow the health guidelines strictly during the period.

DGHS also instructed not to travel during this Eid-ul-Adha, especially in Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar due to malaria outbreak.

A total of 1,215 people infected with malaria and over 500 died of the disease between May and June in Chittagong Hill Tracts areas while 473 people infected with dengue across the country since 13 July, informed the DGHS spokesman.

He also urged the countrymen to be aware of dengue along with coronavirus.